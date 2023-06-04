Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Comerica worth $55,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 539,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 292,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,008,000 after buying an additional 267,593 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

