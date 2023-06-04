Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 51,368 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $69,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 49.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $138.80.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

