Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 734,017 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734,017 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $57,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

