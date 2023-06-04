Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 89,367 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 89,367 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $67,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.83, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $219.93.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
