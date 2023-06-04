New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.23 on Friday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,821 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

