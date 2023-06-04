New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 3.7 %

SMP opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $804.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

