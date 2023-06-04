New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 115,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,542,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ScanSource by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC opened at $29.74 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $740.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.