New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 795 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth about $1,987,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Integer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 233,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Integer Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.