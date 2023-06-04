New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,302 shares of company stock worth $1,187,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

