New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,907,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.