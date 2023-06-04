New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,973 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 324,726 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

PDCO opened at $27.03 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

