New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $271.39.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

