New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,863 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Flushing Financial worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Louis C. Grassi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.86 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Articles

