New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

