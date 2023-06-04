New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 452.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

