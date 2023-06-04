New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 538.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $201.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 22.77. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $248.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

