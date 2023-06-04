New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

