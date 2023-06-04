New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $469,000 Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $749,325. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

