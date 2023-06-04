New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $91.01 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,840 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

