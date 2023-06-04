New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -507.69%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.