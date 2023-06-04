New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 217.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Trading Up 4.0 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.