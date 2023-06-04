New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $545.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.97%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.