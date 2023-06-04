New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 129,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

