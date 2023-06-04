New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $74,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marty Casteel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,467.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.88 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Read More

