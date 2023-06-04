New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRI opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Carter's Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

