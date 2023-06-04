New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $936.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.30%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.