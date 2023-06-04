NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

