Nippon Accommodations Fund (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nippon Accommodations Fund (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance
NIPPF opened at $4,603.29 on Friday. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 12 month low of $4,603.29 and a 12 month high of $4,603.29.
