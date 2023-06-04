Nippon Accommodations Fund (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nippon Accommodations Fund (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance

NIPPF opened at $4,603.29 on Friday. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 12 month low of $4,603.29 and a 12 month high of $4,603.29.

Get Nippon Accommodations Fund alerts:

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Accommodations Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Accommodations Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.