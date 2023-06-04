Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Noah Stock Performance
NOAH opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.98.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
