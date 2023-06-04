Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.98.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

About Noah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd raised its position in Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,703 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 16.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after buying an additional 339,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

