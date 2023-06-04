Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,551,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

NOK stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

