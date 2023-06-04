Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.43. 8,588,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,712,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

