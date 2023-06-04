Northland Securities Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

