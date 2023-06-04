Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $29.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

NRIX stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.69. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.