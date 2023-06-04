Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 4.9 %

OMEX stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

In other news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

