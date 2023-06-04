Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $319.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

