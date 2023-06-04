Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $319.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

