Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 227,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 218,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

