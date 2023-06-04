Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 135,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $1,514,727.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,765,711.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,641,779 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,340. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,847,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,084 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.