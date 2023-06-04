Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.
