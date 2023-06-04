ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORIC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

