Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 17,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 68,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Oriental Culture Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Oriental Culture alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oriental Culture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oriental Culture by 154.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 82,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 136,962 shares in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.