Outset Medical’s (OM) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Outset Medical Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:OM opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.47. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,818.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $30,502.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,686.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,166 shares of company stock worth $1,747,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.