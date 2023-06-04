Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.29.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

OSTK stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

