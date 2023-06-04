Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) COO Sells $97,700.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.65.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after purchasing an additional 542,661 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
