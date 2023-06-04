PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 528.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of PACW opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $32.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

