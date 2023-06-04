Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

