Patrick Brickley Sells 1,008 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $24,060.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 110,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP grew its position in Everbridge by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 522,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

