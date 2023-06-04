Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $293.32 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.96.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

