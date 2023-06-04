Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,269 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 68,321 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.