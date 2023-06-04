Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

